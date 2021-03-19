To the Daily Sun,
Funny how the left sees things they want to see and not what’s real. “Gas prices went up in April 2020 under President Trump.” Supply and demand, 2-3 cents per gallon in 9 months, somehow equals over 50 cents higher per gallon in 6 weeks? “Canceling the Keystone Pipeline only 1,000 full time employees lost their jobs." That’s hilarious in its own right, and false. Yet regardless millions of Americans have been out of work, how's this suddenly “ok?” Aunt Jemima was here over 138 years, her name was Nancy Greene: an actual slave- who rose above, worked hard and got her face on a pancake box to show that every one of us has the capabilities of overcoming anything and the photo of her on there is no more. Democrats behave like children, rant and rave over something they “don’t like” until it’s obliterated. We adults accept history, think for ourselves and work to create more history. The Washington Redskins, another example of the cancel culture that’s out to destroy America and its history. What they fail to realize is that history is over and can’t be changed to accommodate the present. Dr. Seuss books are “offensive.” To who? They’re to help kids with reading and for entertainment. Pepe LePew will be getting the ax next. The HR 1 bill that was strictly Democrats voting in favor of will cost the U.S. $1.9 trillion that we don’t have! We can’t go on printing money forever. Heard the word “bankruptcy” before? Plus spending on pork nonsense- green new deal and giving money to foreign countries. Only nine percent of the money in this bill goes toward COVID relief! Which shows that party doesn’t care about Americans, wants us last in the world, let alone hiding behind China. The only logical reason Biden's letting in hundreds of thousands of illegals is so they can vote democratic. They’re wearing shirts that say “Biden let us in.” Doesn’t matter what disease they have, that they’ll spread throughout Texas alone, or whose children they’re pretending to be a family with so they can use those kids for sex trafficking and drug money. The cartels are pleased Biden's in the White House, so they can poison our children further. A very weak leader helps other countries vie to defeat U.S. Every executive order this dictator has signed (without congressional authority), is to harm America. Wish democrats would be honest- they’re the racists, bigots and “victims” who need to grow up and do what’s right for our country. Instead of taking the Second Amendment away, the right to bear arms, lying student loans will be forgiven- they’ll be paid in the form of any taxes the government chooses to impose. The humanitarian crisis at our border needs to be stopped. We don’t have unlimited capacity.
Alison James
Laconia
