To The Daily Sun,
Democrats have used fear to divide for decades. They are the party of racism. They always see color, Dr. King’s dream will never happen if Democrats are not stoped. We were told President G.W. Bush was going to take Social Security away — nothing turned out further from the truth. Same with 9/11/01. President Bush grounded the airlines for the first time in American history, had this action not been taken there's no doubt thousands more Americans would have died that day.
ObamaCare: the man who implemented it without a single vote said if you're elderly and get sick— you should go and die peacefully. This is reality — not taking drugs and partying. With the coronavirus that's attacking the world, in January President Trump restricted flights from China into America. Joe Biden called this action racist, biased and irresponsible. Yet without this action thousands more Americans would be suffering and possibly be dead. The Democratic House made up an emergency relief package that prevents the president from restricting airlines travels, keeping us less safe yet again. Do they really expect their followers to believe they care about America? Don’t build the wall protecting us from illegals. heroin and opioids that come into our country and kill our young kiddies every month. No way they care!
Sanders promised student loans would "be forgiven" yet did anyone with a student loan stop and think about where the money's going to come from? Their professors didn't teach them for free, they have families to support. The meals they ate, housing they lived in, electricity they used need to be paid for. It's working taxpayers that'll bear this burden. If communism were so great tell me why when the Philippines suffered a massive tsunami and didn't ask communist China or totalitarian Russia for money — they have none. They asked the USA and of course we gave because we have the money to give. We're the number one country in the world as long as we live — as it's been since America's inception over 244 years ago, and with CAPITALISM we will remain number one.
Don't love it here? Feel free to leave and go somewhere else. Don't keep bashing America. For all those filthy-rich people, including Hollywood types who know nothing of what it's like to work for a living, go live in a communist country where you'll be proud of where you live. Flag burning and kneeling for the National Anthem are NOT freedom of speech issues, they're disrespectful and have hatred of America. Rather than falsely criticizing the current administration over things most people have no idea about, we should be united. We will defeat this deadly virus. College students in South Carolina and Florida, and stop selfishly partying on spring break, thereby spreading it. Communism, like ObamaCare will bankrupt America and leave us with close to nothing. Wake up before it's too late.
Alison James
Center Harbor
