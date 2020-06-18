To The Daily Sun,
Major companies including Nike and Proctor & Gamble are giving millions of dollars to the violent rioters who have destroyed 100s of millions of dollars in major cities across the USA. Liberals are all for getting rid of history, including those who fought and bled for the freedoms we presently enjoy. Burning the American flag and kneeling for our National Anthem are NOT freedom of speech issues, but blatant disrespect and hatred of America. No one’s making them stay here, you don’t like who America is, leave and don’t come back. History and facts are what they are and can’t be changed regardless of these thugs.
And while thousands of protestors marching shoulder-to-shoulder is okay with the CDC, WHO, and of course the media, somehow health “experts” are claiming President Trump should not be having rallies, which of course are peaceful and harmless. Could be because they know he’ll draw as many if not more people together? The media wants everyone to believe that Covid-19 will steer clear of protestors/rioters/looters/graffiti freaks/destroyers of other people's dreams and lives, but will directly hit rally goers who support our president and commander-in-chief.
The officer in Atlanta was completely within the law and his right to protect himself and citizens alike once the drunk sleeper in the drive-thru of a Wendy’s resisted arrest, which was after 26 minutes of communication between those involved. In Atlanta, a taser that the perp took off the cop is a deadly weapon that was also shot at the officers. Yet a prosecutor who’s in deep with the law to begin with is prosecuting the officer! And they’re hoping to get the death penalty. This is absurd.
A black guy with over 100 arrests punched a 96-year-old white woman in the face in NYC, knocking her nearly into a fire hydrant, This is racist, yet the media says nothing about it. The media loves to keep people unaware and ignorant of facts. Of those 2,250 inmates on Rikers Island who were released due to covid19, there has been over 450 new arrests but the Democratic mayor called for no bail, so they’re automatically back out on the streets. Does anyone actually wonder why cops who put their lives on the line nearly everyday are quitting their jobs or doing nothing to protect and defend us which is what they're being paid to do? We taxpayers pay their salaries and therefore taxation without protection is theft pure and simple. Something the government’s been practicing for years. We need smaller government, not bigger.
Republicans keep their promises, genuinely care about all Americans, keep crime rates down and not through the roof as they presently are in many major cities. Democrats are calling for defunding of police. Lawlessness suits them with no crimes no worries — for the richest ones at least.
Alison James
Laconia
