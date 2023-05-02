Unfortunately for freedom-loving Americans, the USA's getting closer to communism everyday. Tucker Carlson's no longer on Fox News — he told the whole truth about Jan. 6 with video footage of that day no one else showed, exposing the mainstream media's lies and deceit. A cover-up for the election cheating that happened. Exposing Dominion machines' faulty tallies, Ray Epps, biological males in women's sports winning, injuring a female volleyball player with proof of every event he spoke about. He talked with border patrol agents, victims of violent crimes in Democrat-led cities with humor, wit and common sense. He exposed Republicans still hiding in sheep's clothes, as did Dan Boringino. Bill O'Reilly got ousted years ago, Ken Matthews is no longer on syndicated radio because of his conservative views — defending our Constitution, the rule of law, being honest and loving America.
DirecTV cut off One America News, and Newsmax, at least that station's back. Otherwise no reason to watch the news, bunch of lies the MSM repeats every day including showing reporters with cars on fire behind them calling that "mainly peaceful protests." Their viewers brainwashed into believing what they were seeing wasn't there. Current White House administration regards everyday Americans as beneath them, their only concern is for their own wallets — taking money from workers or those who've spent their lives working. Every decision they've made puts U.S. last — President Trump put U.S. first. How many Democrats know Trump's $400,000 salary he didn't take any year? He spent his four years working for free while his polar opposite greedily takes his salary in spite of the millions laundered from China that Hunter's laptop confirms he did with his daddy? The MSM's hidden this for years. Biden's way worse than Carter, who was a disaster at best.
