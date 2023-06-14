Heartfelt thank you for those who've fought for our freedom that's kept U.S. No. 1 with the help of our Constitution. Democrats in power used corrupt fraudulent and disgusting fallacies to put Joe Biden in the White House under the guise of COVID, since then America's a joke with slowly disappearing freedoms. Before the 2020 election 51 intel officers were ordered to sign a letter claiming Hunter's laptop was Russian "disinformation" even though they knew that was false. The real election interference was hiding Hunter's laptop.
Barack Obama and Biden wasted taxpayer money on the Green New Deal, which hasn't and won't produce anything useful. We had 90 inches of snow this year, which is above average and a handful of temps over 80 two months since spring began.
How much of the $1.3 billion we footed to Ukraine actually went to them? Why is it practically every U.S. politician is a millionaire? Why are Democrats and RINOs hell bent on the U.S. going bankrupt? Lack of spines, I'll bet.
Jan. 6 "insurrection" another lie to overturn a legitimately won election. Those words alone show it was won by cheating via team Biden. Smokescreen: over 74 million people needed to know why someone with a probability of 1 in 10 gazillion fairly won.
Democrats use the Communist playbook while Republicans use the Constitution. Conservatives should be demanding the FBI fire everyone and start all over after continually lying about Russian collusion nonsense that tarnished President Donald Trump who's only wrongdoing they found in eight years of hard digging is defending the Constitution and the American people he loves.
