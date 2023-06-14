To The Daily Sun,

Heartfelt thank you for those who've fought for our freedom that's kept U.S. No. 1 with the help of our Constitution. Democrats in power used corrupt fraudulent and disgusting fallacies to put Joe Biden in the White House under the guise of COVID, since then America's a joke with slowly disappearing freedoms. Before the 2020 election 51 intel officers were ordered to sign a letter claiming Hunter's laptop was Russian "disinformation" even though they knew that was false. The real election interference was hiding Hunter's laptop.

