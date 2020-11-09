To The Daily Sun,
The socialism-pushing media had no right to call the presidential election when the courts are involved due to a significant number of fraudulent ballot counting and illegal ballots. In Wisconsin, more votes were counted then there are registered voters. In Michigan, a computer software “glitch” gave 6,000 votes to Biden that were recorded for Trump. Forty-seven counties in Michigan use this software. Thirty states use it.
Let’s not forget the day after. in the six swing states, President Trump had a substantial lead in every one. He was up 700,000 votes in Pennsylvania then two days later he was ahead 67,000. Pennsylvania decided, unconstitutionally, two days before election day to give voters three extra days to vote!
California has videos of people without official polling ID picking up 3-4 garbage bags full of ballots to send to Nevada so the lead there shrunk. Our Constitution says if they are not postmarked by election day they don’t count. Democrats want to null and void our Constitution, making their own rules as they crookedly go. How’s it possible not to get your ballot in on time?' Ten years ago the country knew Nov. 3, 2020 would be election day.
Pollsters placed boards over windows so they couldn’t be watched by Republicans who got kicked out of the polling places. We witnessed a pollster fill out at least five empty ballots! Caught on camera! Imagine the thousands of pollsters who did the same? How can anyone say this was a fair and honest election? Sharpies were given out to Republican voters only so ballots would be read wrong by voting machines. Five of these states are led by Democrat governors who shut-down the counting for three hours on election night. Why? Coincidence isn’t likely.
President Trump and Republicans knew this was coming. Mail-in ballots are a call for massive voter fraud, while absentee and in-person voting are the only ways voting is legal. Being that Republicans are generally honest and decent there was no way to predict this level of deceit, cheating and corruption.
The media is disgraceful at best. Even the posted numbers let Dems know how many votes they needed to make up. Take away the illegitimate votes: President Trump won this election. With 50,000 young people at his rallies since the end of June, these ralliers voted for Biden? No wonder Joe got out of the third debate and didn’t bother to campaign, he knew Democrats would keep doing illegal acts, unchecked by the media so he could “win.”
Too many brainwashed Americans. Liberals own the media plus the money to corrupt anyone. They paid a Post Office off (or 100 POs), to date ballots four days before election day, too. There needs to be a valid ballot re-count in these six states, at least. N.H.voted for Sununu, yet President Trump missed the mark... senseless.
Abject cheating for a (potentially) communist country under corrupt government rule. The people decide who's president in our republic, not the media.
Allison James
Laconia
