To The Daily Sun,
In February, Joe Biden said he’d “sabotage” the Nord Stream II pipeline. If he had anything to do with its recent bombing we’re probably heading into a nuclear war, making their lie about "global warming" look like the joke it is.
There's no science behind it, yet the MSM stokes the fire and saps believe it. Take guns from innocents but let convicted criminals have guns. Their bodyguards are armed. Why’d feeble Joe spend seven months, 33% of his term in Delaware where he had a wall built around his home, yet leaves our border wide open?
Biden’s spending spree's growing inflation. We're paying the World Health Organization again for no reason and the Green New Deal — fossil fuels are needed for wind and solar energy to work. We're in a huge recession, Democrats are lying. Forgiving student loans — over a dozen congressional Democrats have school debts totaling $1.5 million, so they’re for it. Disgraceful Biden’s actions — the MSM hides them all distorting reality.
The U.S. topped $31 trillion in debt, highest since World War II. Biden's an utter failure. Smokescreens mean nothing. He's responsible for gas prices, cutting the Keystone Pipeline; killed our energy independence we had under President Donald Trump for the first time in over four decades. Crime: highest it’s ever been in our history, in spite of Democratic governors openly lying.
Maggie Hassen, Chris Pappas, et. al. vote with Biden 98% of the time. TV ads lie, we need America back on track. No more dropboxes, vote in person or absentee ballot with your social security number and signature on or by Election Day. Trump’s right again — those in government work for the America people, we don’t work for them, even though the current White House wants to deceive everyone into thinking we do.
Alison James
Laconia
