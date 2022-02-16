To The Daily Sun,
Once a Democrat gets an idea it’s amazing how they all think the same. Steve Earle's main point of the government having no moral authority or otherwise to mandate mask wearing, getting a vaccine, telling us to stay home, etc. when it’s completely unconstitutional. The Constitution holds the power in America, not the government, a.k.a. the present Democratic Party. Now every liberal reader is crying Steve misstated readers by saying “smallpox isn’t a virus.” That may very well be true, but far off the subject. Back then the government had no way of enforcing everyone get that vaccine and if they didn’t (which of course not everyone did), they lost their job, couldn’t eat in restaurants, couldn’t lead a normal healthy life as they’re trying to manipulate the masses into conforming to the government’s nonsense. The endless boosters along with the vaccine not being effective forever is to benefit those in Congress who don’t care for the American workers who make America operate. They’re beyond filthy rich, so it’s of little consequence to them. Why is President Joe Biden letting illegals by the millions into our country with drugs, crime, disease, human trafficking, even taking jobs away from citizens? Because he hates America. Same with us paying through the nose for gasoline — when we were energy independent under President Donald Trump for the first time in over 40 years, plus inflation at 2% in January 2021 and a little over a year later inflation is over 7% under Biden. Before you liberals cry and say he wants Americans safe with masks and vaccines, which is not true, neither of those is effective in preventing anything. Just ask the families of the Americans who got vaccinated and later died from COVID anyway. The vaccine is supposed to make the symptoms less severe — not prevent getting COVID. With unknown side effects, as in heart disease and cancer years down the road, I’m willing to take that chance, possibly get COVID without the phony vaccine; when I survive I’ll have the necessary antibodies to thrive. Herd immunity.
A recent CNN poll says Biden’s disapproval rate is 60%, another falsehood. A few months ago the same poll had his approval rating at 33% For those of you who’ve read my previous letters you know simple math is beyond most people. Especially when fear and panic are so much more relevant than living in freedom. People fought and bled for our freedoms, how quickly non-thinking took over, disgracing their memories. America is the land of the free because of the brave. In the pledge of allegiance “to our Republic for which it stands...” We are not a democracy and hopefully never will be in spite of liberals trying to convince us of more lies.
Alison James
Laconia
