To The Daily Sun,
Prior to 1983 Social Security benefits weren't taxed. In 1983 Joe Biden voted to tax 50% of SS. He also voted to raise the percentage taxed from 50% to 85% – his vote was the deciding vote in a 50-50 tie, which was broken in favor tax increases by VP Al Gore. Biden single handedly (assist from Al Gore) lowered the standard of living of American seniors on SS nearly 15-20%. When seniors run out of money before they run out of month, Biden's the reason. In his and the Dem's platform, they advocate raising the age to receive SS to 72 - and cut the benefits of those with IRA’s, 401k's and pensions. Biden's voted for tax increases 31 times - never once voted against them. Over the years Biden has hammered seniors, middle class time after time. Calculable in dollars and cents. Now with the pandemic crippling many Americans who choose to work over government handouts, aka unemployment, liberal states and liberal governors still refuse to open up and let people work. Democrats claim they want the 2nd Covid relief bill to go through (with money used for the environment), yet they'll raise taxes, thereby taking the relief money back and more, way more. If he’s elected, Biden will raise taxes on everyone right off the bat.
Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court with Democrats kicking and screaming, temper tantruming. The law's the law and of course with enough uninformed MSM voters Democrats will push for laws not to count. The cheating party of liars and blatant corruption with Joe Biden involved in illegal money laundering, craves complete power so much they can’t think straight. Threats by prominent liberal senators have already begun, “there will be repercussions” and more nonsense uttered from them. Same when President Trump is re-elected the violent riots will continue. And with Biden they’ll magically stop? Are they kidding any sane person? Trump will call in the military, and they will end. Another joke under Biden “the virus will go away.” A statement made by imbeciles showing their bias. As does BLM. Every life matters, get over it.
America land of the free. We know the risks, hockey players have to endure another week without rinks re-opening because of a Covid “outbreak.” Reality: a handful. Since June I played hockey in Hooksett- that rink’s only requirement- in one door; out another. Hand sanitizer. Nobody got Covid. Here in Laconia there're strict “guidelines." Here, problems with Covid occurred in 3 weeks in September. Drop the guidelines and bogus requirements. Laconia Post Office no employees wore masks since March and no one got sick. Wake up and dump the fear mongering hatred filled negative Democrats and vote Republican. The 220,000 Covid deaths, CDC said 130,000 were completely unrelated to Covid. Grow up America before it’s too late. Biden wants to eliminate oil and coal- two of the cleanest forms of energy. President Trump's made us independent on both. May love rule over hate.
Alison James
Laconia
