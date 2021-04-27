To The Daily Sun,
Glad Johnson & Johnson grew up, vaccines can continue. Of seven million recipients six people allegedly came down with blood clots. Young ladies get those related to pregnancies fairly commonly. Gun control's NOT about controlling guns it’s about controlling Americans. Our right to bear arms doesn’t include Democrats messing with the 2nd Amendment. They also want to tell us what to eat, Bill Gates is saying no more beef, get rid of cows thereby destroying animals needlessly, destroying jobs, ruining appetites. Guess we could get milk from goats (that’s not as good), in his case. Also how and when to travel — there’s something hoping to get passed that tracks our mileage. No more trips seeing our beautiful countryside if this passes. The taxing party’s in the White House.
The CDC stated racism “a serious threat to public health.” Not COVID, but a lie that hasn’t existed in over 200 years. A few individuals aside, America as a whole isn't and has NEVER been systemically racist. Anyone to state that we are, their only interest is seeing more riots, more destruction of property and people, unnecessary violence, turmoil and chaos — which is essential to Democrats' takeover of America. President Joe Biden actually said America’s racist — a falsehood from a hypocrite who said we need to get along. Other countries see a weak leader. But suits the liberal agenda of transforming America. The officer in Columbus, Ohio shot a teenager who was about to stab another and is a hero for doing so. Liberals cry he’s racist — the perp was Black. Skin color doesn’t matter to 99 percent of cops nor the vast majority of Conservatives or Democrats. President Donald Trump’s the one who implemented criminal justice reform! Qualified immunity is a weapon to sue cops for following laws. Without police laws cease to exist, which is democratic hope with their defunding of police nonsense.
Blacks commit a disproportionate number of crimes. Black Lives Matter doesn’t exist when Black cops shoot Black people. Who’s the racist party? Biden said he didn’t want his children being "integrated" with Blacks from the "jungle" in school. KKK members were Democrats — Robert Byrd of West Virginia. Derek Chauvin’s trial didn't mention the word racism once. That’s because race had zero to do with it. Democrats can’t manage the states they run yet want to add D.C. as a state to be in complete control. Checks and balances were created by the framers of our Constitution to avoid America from swirling down the proverbial toilet. What insight! BLM stormed the capital in Oklahoma City — not an “insurrection” because the real racist criminals acted. The MSM didn’t mention it. World leaders Zoom call and Biden was the only one wearing a mask. Guess he was protecting the computer’s camera from getting COVID — that he doesn't even have. Snowed twice in April, much of the U.S. has been chilly the last few weeks: where are the “global warming” advocates now?
Alison James
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.