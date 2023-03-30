To The Daily Sun,

Last two years America's a laughing stock. Joe Biden recently gave a woman's award to a biological male. His Supreme Court judge can't tell the difference between male and female, although a kindergartener can. Biden called parents "domestic terrorists." The House tried to pass a bill enabling parents a say in their child's education — CRT's to make students hate one another. All 208 Democrats voted against the parents. Tennessee school shooting by a trans has Biden attempting to erase guns from innocents to defend themselves versus drug cartels, sex traffickers and prisoners illegally entering our country, welcomed in by Biden. No other country allows this. Disagree with the far-left lunatics and you're censored, arrested or otherwise outcast. SVB's collapse caused the low stock market to drop another 8%. America's in its worst financial shape. Interest rates are sky high; we're borrowing money at an insane rate for frivolous things.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.