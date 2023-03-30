Last two years America's a laughing stock. Joe Biden recently gave a woman's award to a biological male. His Supreme Court judge can't tell the difference between male and female, although a kindergartener can. Biden called parents "domestic terrorists." The House tried to pass a bill enabling parents a say in their child's education — CRT's to make students hate one another. All 208 Democrats voted against the parents. Tennessee school shooting by a trans has Biden attempting to erase guns from innocents to defend themselves versus drug cartels, sex traffickers and prisoners illegally entering our country, welcomed in by Biden. No other country allows this. Disagree with the far-left lunatics and you're censored, arrested or otherwise outcast. SVB's collapse caused the low stock market to drop another 8%. America's in its worst financial shape. Interest rates are sky high; we're borrowing money at an insane rate for frivolous things.
Biden lies so often it's amazing anyone outside of Congress who're making millions off his deceptions can't see through the lies. Ukraine (endless war) got $1.3 billion while Ohio and ND got no government help for the train derailments. Tornadoes killed many in Mississippi — nothing. "Our economy's strong." We pay too much for gasoline, electricity, food and other supplies; and shortages shows our economy's very weak. "We're a racist nation." Black History Month, athletes, actors, Black Congress people. The Black DA in New York who vowed to take Trump out is racist, but liberals will never admit this. Climate change is the biggest joke. Al Gore said we'd be underwater by 2020. Jan. 6 was an "insurrection." Half a million unarmed people wanted to know how Obama's re-election had 4 million fewer votes and he won, Trump's re-election got 12 million more votes, yet (somehow) he lost.
