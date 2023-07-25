Our government and the MSM work in sync to lie to us. When will the rest of Americans tire of being lied to? Our economy's the best it's ever been, but taxing legal citizens as they have the last 2.5 years, at the skyrocketing rate they've done, shows the economy is severely struggling. If we're doing "so great" why are quarterly suicides up 20%? Another indisputable fact: 27 of 30 crime-ridden cities are run by Democrats. Donkey pox is the disease destroying America. Interest rates are so high the dream of owning a house is too far out of reach for way too many. Trans/gay books are allowed in public libraries, while faith-based books are not allowed. The USA is currently $36 trillion in debt soaring higher, the Supreme Court turned down Biden's ludicrous student loan forgiveness, yet he's still pushing to do it. That's insane. Not to mention sick for licking a toddler's shoulder. July 4, America's birthday, our independence from England, Biden canceled the fireworks celebration three years now. The American flag, which represents so much was replaced by the pride flag at the WH, violating U.S. flag codes, but hey, a Democrat did it.
Hunter's laptop, cocaine stash at the WH, Secret Service looked into it extensively and still don't know, yet closed the case. President Trump's been indicted for nothing numerous times because that deflects from the real culprits who have plenty to hide. Chinese spy balloons, China buying up our military bases, poor decisions that harm Americans over and over again. I'll bet Democrats have no idea why Biden's funneling millions to Ukraine's endless war. Incompetent leadership, no one in the entire Cabinet knows anything. Going to any extreme to ensure President Trump can't expose their corruptness fully.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.