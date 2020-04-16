To The Daily Sun,
Why are we releasing prisoners while the state has issued stay-at-home orders, especially those with a history of domestic violence? Especially since we know that most murders in New Hampshire are committed by domestic violence offenders.
It is incredibly disturbing to learn Terrence Perkins is being released from the Carroll County jail because he may possibly contract the coronavirus while incarcerated. Jail superintended, Jason Henry, supported Perkins' release and argued that he “could not ensure Perkins’ safety from the virus while in custody.” Of course he can’t, he also can’t ensure Perkins’ will be safe from the virus outside of prison either, it’s an inane argument.
When prisoners with a history of domestic violence are released we are putting those they have already abused, and others, at risk of greater harm. Thankfully Victim Advocates are already preparing to help survivors find alternative shelter should their abuser be released during the COVID-19 outbreak but it shouldn’t be this way.
Survivors of domestic abuse should not be displaced in favor of their abuser.
Alexandra Hachey
Laconia
