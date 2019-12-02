To The Daily Sun,
Unfortunately, I just read of the passing of Alden Curtis. Curt was all that his obituary said that he was and more. He was as down to earth as any banker I have ever met. He knew his customers as people, including those of us having a business.
His humor was right up my alley, irreverent and satirical. One joke I have remembered, for what has to be 40 years, was as I was walking into his bank one day, Curt yells over to me, “Jim, I have been banned from the Organ Donor list!” Taken aback, I asked what happened. He yelled back, for all to hear in lobby, “They found that bankers do not have hearts!” Not true in his case, as I do know many that fit that take, as Curt was always doing things for people that were not blasted all over the place, but quietly, not to garner the attention he liked to avoid.
I had not seen Curt for a number of years after selling his house in Madison, but will always remember him fondly.
Jim Shuff
Freedom
