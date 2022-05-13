To The Daily Sun,
Just a short comment on Lynn Rudmin Chong's letter to vote out Republicans. The Democrats own the White House, Senate and House. What more do you want? They have proven that they cannot govern. Would you like more inflation, crime, drugs, spending, etc.? Look at the despicable illegal protests taking place at the homes of our Supreme Court justices. First time in history.
Do you think that is a threat to our democracy? How about the summer of 2020 with the destruction of our cities while Democrats helped the cause? But that's not a threat to our democracy. How about the Russian hoax and an impeachment over a phone call? All a bunch of lies which wasted valuable time and money. But apparently that's not a threat to our democracy.
Please remove the blinders.
Albert Kober
Gilford
