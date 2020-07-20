To The Daily Sun,
I am so sad to hear that we lost two of my personal local heroes last week. I didn't know either one of them except by their public contributions but I always tried to catch Niel Young's radio broadcast on Saturday mornings, and I miss them very much.
The other gentleman we lost last week, Bob Meade, was well known to LDS readers. I always enjoyed his letters and columns not just because I happened to agree with his point of view, but for his insightful observations on the world we live in. I read again the last one he wrote published April 19, (Patriots Day) entitled "Where we are headed...", and it kind of blew my mind how he brought together the question of man's place in the universe. How fitting that would be how he would end his writings although maybe he didn't know it at the time. It would be great if The Sun would reprint that column one last time in his honor.
Alan Moon
Tilton
