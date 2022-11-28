To The Daily Sun,
Any form of religious intolerance is unacceptable and violates the principles on which our country was founded. Like Ruth Larson, I am appalled by the recent antisemitic acts in Laconia and elsewhere.
Ms. Larson has chosen to criticize me for having no comment to a situation that occurred two years ago. It is unfortunate that she did not contact me to ask me why.
The issue involving Rep. Dawn Johnson occurred in the middle of the pandemic. In August 2020, our daughter was diagnosed with an advanced, aggressive form of cancer. In the late fall, she traveled to New York City where she isolated in a hotel room for three months while being treated at Sloan Kettering. Her husband and our 8-year-old grandson stayed in Hawaii where her husband is stationed with the Army. Our focus was on our family. At the point that the issue Ms. Larson references occurred, we had been finally able to travel to NYC to be with our daughter after having our first COVID vaccine. In addition, during that period, my wife had been subjected to a smear campaign while running for office in Florida. Two online articles were published against her that involved religious intolerance. One of these was circulated in New Hampshire and resulted in threats to her that were part of an ongoing investigation.
These most recent acts of antisemitism are appalling. However, there is no reason to bring up old news or to imply Rep. Johnson’s involvement in any of these recent actions. She explained the mistake she had inadvertently made. I have neither seen nor heard anything since that would cause me to believe otherwise.
Continuing to bring media focus to anti-religious actions merely serves to feed the egos of those who intentionally commit them.
Alan Glassman
Center Barnstead
