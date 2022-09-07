I am presently serving my third term as the register of probate in Belknap County. I am running to continue my work with the registers, Secretary of State, State Senators, and state representatives to continue our efforts to reinstate the probate customer-service responsibility and to reduce the financial burden encountered by many residents upon the death of a family member.
In the 1880s, the New Hampshire Constitution was modified to establish the position of register of probate in each county. The responsibilities for this new position were to provide customer service to the residents of New Hampshire, to assist them with filing the necessary information related to deaths in families, and to limit the need for costly attorneys to only the most difficult probate cases. This position also included archiving important records.
However, in 2011, the State Legislature shifted the responsibilities of the New Hampshire Registers of Probate to the judicial branch of government. This reduced the responsibilities of the register of probate to just one item, the archiving of documents. The residents of New Hampshire are now required to deal directly with the attorneys at the courthouses and must use an online filing system. Feedback from many NH residents having encountered very limited assistance at the courthouse is that they have been advised to seek an attorney if they are unable to properly submit the necessary information. If we still had functioning registers of probate to help, many residents would not have to deal with attorneys and their associated legal fees.
I ask for your vote Sept. 13, to restore customer service to our residents.
