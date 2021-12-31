To The Daily Sun,
I found it quite amusing to read that the Laconia City Council supports "an appropriate investment in infrastructure and maintenance" at Gunstock Mountain when they have continually failed to do the same with city assets, specifically the in-town parking garage.
City Council should deal with their own business and allow the Gunstock Area Commissioners to handle the operations of the county owned facility.
The taxpayers of Belknap County deserve a better return on the years of investment at Gunstock. Commissioners should NOT have the authority to pass out bonuses to managers without an increased return paid to the taxpayers first and then only subject to prior approval of the County Delegation.
Alan Doyon
Meredith
