We are nearing the tipping point.
To say that the Gunstock situation is complex would be the understatement of the century.
However one thing is clear. The tipping point is mere weeks away. Maybe less. That is the point where you no longer have the critical mass of staff, expertise, and time to prepare for a safe and successful 2022-2023 season. And should Gunstock not operate this winter, it will take years to return to its current successful level. Or worse. A huge hit not only to Gunstock but to our region’s economy at large.
Long-term, the public will have a chance to speak at the polls. But we cannot wait that long. There are a small number of people who can fix this problem in the next week or so. You know who you are. It is time for you to suck it in, look at the big picture, and do the right thing for Belknap County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.