To The Daily Sun,
Airbnb has quality control systems in place that Sun readers may be unaware of. I have used Airbnb for two years to rent out a lakeside family home in Meredith and can only speak to the hosting side of their procedures. I have also listed with VRBO (Vacation Rental By Owner) for eight years.
After every Airbnb rental, I get an email telling me I have a guest review — how they persuade guests to do this I don’t know — but I can read it only after submitting my own review. I have 14 days and daily reminders until this is done. Having always complied, I cannot say what, if anything, happens to the host who doesn’t.
Host and guest rate each other in several areas on a scale of 1-5. We must give a general thumbs up or down verdict. In addition, there are two voluntary comment sections, one for public view, the other available only to the host and guest. Categories include communications, cleanliness, behavior and observance of house rules.
After some number of favorable reviews, thumbs up and fives all round, I suddenly became a “super host.” (Not having read the fine print, I was surprised.} This is a reward to strive for — looks great to prospective renters and possibly gives the property a better placement — but it is a high standard. One score of 4.5 and, alas, I was a mere mortal once again. Guests become “super guests” by a similar process.
It may be of interest that VRBO recently introduced a similar reviewing system, presumably to keep up with its competition.
A rental that offends the surrounding neighborhood is likely an even worse experience for the property owner. Landlords don’t rent again to a bad renter, but that retribution comes after the fact and and works only if the renter wants to return. Airbnb provides an additional way for landlords and renters to assess each other before agreeing to any contract, while also increasing the consequence of misbehavior.
Just as there are bad hosts and bad guests, there are also bad neighbors. Last summer, July 3 at 6:55 p.m., I got a text complaining about loud music. By 7:02 (seven minutes later!) they had phoned the police, who had to respond. On the eve of July 4th in a tourist town. Surely, that could be regarded as an unreasonable waste of public resources.
Pamela Coburn
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.