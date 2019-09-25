To The Daily Sun,
I am writing in response to the article about the future of Airbnb-type rentals in Laconia. The fundamental decision the City Council must make is whether to craft legislation that favors the owners of Airbnb-type rentals, tourism, and tax revenue or favors maintaining residential areas and neighborhoods. I don’t think you can do both.
In the article Josh Meltzer said, “…hosts and small businesses have been able to enjoy the opportunities created by an expanded tourism economy, while the state has benefited from additional tax revenue as a result of this growth.” There is no mention of any benefit to the neighbors of Airbnb-type rentals. Even without any issues and with good guests, traditional neighborhoods suffer with fewer permanent residents to invest in the area and create that sense of community that is so desirable.
I agree with Mayor Engler that we don’t want to lose our sense of community and become a city focused predominantly on tourism.
I also agree that most families do not expect to find Airbnb-type rentals in long-established neighborhoods. Owner-occupied buildings should be the exception. You still have a permanent resident living in your neighborhood. You still have a neighbor. Perhaps there should be a cap on the number of Airbnb-type rentals in a well-established neighborhood.
I’m not against homeowners making money from their home. However, the proliferation of Airbnb-type rentals should not be at the expense of traditional neighborhoods. Many of the benefits cited by Airbnb hosts, such as meeting people from around the world, earning extra income and generating additional revenue for local businesses apply only to the owner of the Airbnb and to the local economy not to the individuals in the neighborhood. Transient guests in homes with off-site owners will not invest in the neighborhood like permanent residents will.
Gwen Kneuer
Laconia
