To The Daily Sun,
I was shocked at The Sun’s blatant disregard for state park guidelines and community etiquette. These egocentric dog owners are actually proud to let their dogs run loose in a state park without any concern for other animals or human guests. The parks’ natural environment is protected for us to enjoy, not an adventure park for dog owners.
I own two dogs, who are always leashed in public. I can’t take them to the parks anymore because they are more and more frequently assaulted by loose pet dogs.
Many people don’t enjoy or are outright fearful of dogs. Although I do enjoy my pets I don’t enjoy being jumped at by strangers’ dogs.
Loose dogs chase wild animals and children, trample plant life, knock people off balance on uneven trails, dig holes and defecate beyond thier owners’ reach.
I believe responsible dog owners should be thinking of all park goers and keep their dogs leashed in public.
Frances DeCarlo
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.