To The Daily Sun,
First and foremost, this letter is not in any way an indictment of the Elm Street School staff and educators. They are all top-notch and do an amazing job. They are underpaid and overworked and yet they always have a smile on and they have done an outstanding job educating my daughter for the last five years.
This is, rather, an indictment to the handful of parents that without any logical explanations, feel as though they can cause total chaos and display incredibly selfish behavior in the student pick-up line at approximately 3 p.m. every day.
It’s very simple. Parents in cars arrive and get in line to pick up their child after school. The line often stretches down Elm Street in front of the school. Yes, there isn’t a lot of room and yes it’s confusing sometimes because there are parents who park to get out of their cars to go get their little ones (mostly the kindergarten crowd). I’ve been stuck behind cars that have no drivers and it’s frustrating. I get it.
However, a handful of very selfish people continuously show up from the opposite side of the street from the pick-up line and try to take a forced left hand turn to cut the line of parents. Often, these stubborn but persistent knuckle-heads will stop traffic behind them for long spells. Cars will try to whip out from behind them and drive into oncoming traffic in an extreme bottle neck. The situation is stressful and creates a volatile situation.
I have pictures and videos of many of these dangerous situations. You have essentially four lanes of traffic trying to press through a narrow, two-lane road. You have extremely impatient and often angry drivers packed into a small area and then you add parents with children crossing the roads and often darting out into traffic. There is a crossing guard, but I suspect she has been instructed not to get involved in directing traffic and I don’t blame her.
On Monday of this week, I showed up to the pick-up line at quarter of three. There were about 10 cars lined up on the street waiting patiently for school to be out. Some complete moron (for lack of a better word) sat across the Elm Street parking lot in the left lane with his blinker on, blocking traffic behind them, with absolutely nowhere to go. Rather than get in line, this stubborn, clueless clown sat there FOR 15 MINUTES with cars honking and tempers brewing. Had to be 40 cars behind them. All they had to do was get in line and wait like the rest of us.
Yesterday I decided to show up 15 minutes after three so that I wouldn’t get caught in the pandemonium, but I couldn’t even get to Elm Street as once again, some winner in a blue Honda minivan was blocking traffic trying to make a left hand turn and cut the cars in line. But get this, there were only THREE cars in line. Yet the driver refused to drive past, turn around and get in line. Instead they sat there with the 38 cars in line behind them (yes, I counted) for almost five minutes.
Soon my daughter will be leaving Elm Street in the rear view mirror. I’m sad because the staff there is great and she has had a really good experience there. But the city really needs to assist in this pickup line. There is about 10 feet of grass before the sidewalk that could probably be renovated for an actual lane to have cars wait in. Solutions need to be addressed. My main concern is that sooner or later a child will be hurt because of the impatient few that are causing these conditions. If you are unaware of this situation, well I invite you to observe any school day around 3 p.m. Be warned though, it’s not pretty. It’s kind of hard watching parents behave like children.
Thomas Lemay
Laconia
