To The Daily Sun,
Eric Herr was correct. I rechecked the first table in my source data and, as Eric said, it was not a percentage of total taxes paid in 2017 verses 2018, so I stand corrected.
I’m still not convinced that a tax shift didn’t occur and here is why. I’ll start by stating that the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act (TC&JA) addressed federal “income” tax only. What the Institute of Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP) did in their analysis was to add in the Social Security Tax, Medicare Tax, State and Local taxes. All of which the TC&JA should not have affected one bit. All that accomplished was to make the low- and middle-income wage earner’s tax reduction percentage “appear” lower.
After eating crow, I started looking at the ITEP report closer to find its source data. I wanted to see if I could break out the federal income tax from the other taxes. It was an effort in futility. The ITEP provided only one source and it was “ITEP Tax model April 2018”. That bothers me because I spent many hours over a year ago researching the original claim by the Tax Policy Center (TCP) only to find they completely ignored the negative impact the $10,000 State and Local Tax (SALT) limit had on the rich. I’m now believing the ITEP did the same. Can I prove that? No, because they won’t share their tax model or source data.
My next thought was to just get the income tax breakdown (by income) for 2017 and compare it to 2018. Here is the IRS data page to do that: https://tinyurl.com/y8bhctlv. 2017 is available but 2018 is not and won’t be until 10/10/2020.
My quandary is that I know everyone received an increase in the standard deduction from $6,350 to $12,000. Also, all of the tax brackets were reduced for all incomes, including the rich. So, if everyone is paying less, how could the total income tax go from $1,838 billion in 2017 to $1,933 billion in 2018? https://tinyurl.com/qo5txoa (See page 14). The most logical answer is that individuals like Mika and Joe Scarborough, Wolf Bitzer, Anderson Cooper, etc. paid more in 2018 than 2017 because they are limited to $10,000 in SALT deductions. I would suspect with their multimillion-dollar contracts with CBS and CNN they are paying a lot in state income tax. Also, they probably pay a lot in property taxes on their penthouses in New York and beachfront properties in The Hamptons. (I’m just speculating for effect). That would give them 1,000,000 reasons to want the current president out and the TC&JA repealed.
Eric, I absolutely agree with you that facts and truth matter, so I appreciate your catching my error. As an accountant, maybe you could solve my quandary above. If so, I think we could become great friends. My purpose has always been to help the low- and middle-income wage-earners. I hope you share that goal.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
