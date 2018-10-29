To The Daily Sun,
I have mulled this post over for a long time. I've sought God's guidance and talked about this with some of my family.
Anyway ... when I was 17 I had decided to join the army right after graduating from high school. Enlisting required a physical from a doctor at the induction center in Manchester. So I took a Budliner from Laconia and, after the physical, I waited at the railroad station for the next train back.
While there I was groped and fondled briefly by a man in the stations dirty bathroom.
It was extremely brief ... and I ran as fast as I could out of there before anything really serious occurred.
I was frightened, I was ashamed and I never told another living soul about this until decades after the fact.
While many women, correctly and honestly, have had the courage to speak up, there is another side of the #metoo movement we should also recognize.
I'm not the only male who has been abused and has tried to bury it. There are many others like me out there, some with horror stories that would dwarf mine, however in keeping with the recent national news and the bipartisan bickering that has been wrought upon this country because of it let me just say that after 58 years, I remember how I got there.
I remember how I got home.
I remember where it took place
I remember the man who did this to me.
And of this .... I am 100 percent sure.
George Locke
Meredith
