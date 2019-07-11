To The Daily Sun,
Ignorance of the law is no excuse. When a law enforcement agency within the county "concludes" a felony has been committed, that information is given to the county attorney. It is not referred to the attorney general. Sheriff Moyer is not incompetent. To claim that he would wander off to the AG with information that would properly go before a grand jury is to besmirch his character.
The more interesting unanswered question in my mind is, who provided this false claim and what was their motive? Perhaps it was the same woman who came to my property and asked, "Do you live here?"
I demurred, and she asked again, "Do you live here?"
I asked her what she was looking for, and for a third time she asked, "Do you live here?"
What business is it of yours?
Being an effective advocate of liberty and the Granite State Advantage will get a target placed on ones back. Those who would like to tell you how to live are outraged by those who live and let live. They must have control. I was not put on earth to comply with petty little people such as my detractors. I am neither a fool nor a snowflake. I'm more like a duck in a downpour; let it rain.
Rep. Mike Sylvia
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.