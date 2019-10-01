To The Daily Sun,
Foreword: I wrote this in view of The Sun's typically adversarial letters section in hope of lightening the mood. I apologize in advance if anyone is offended.
THE VALTZ THEORY OF AUTO-MOTHERLY MOTION: It is my premise that, given a small(ish) alive object wrapped in a blanket (or towel), the typical homo-sapience female will immediately assume a cuddle/rocking motion and will happily do so for for a prolonged period.To test my hypothesis, I would (on many occasions) hand my wife our small dog, fresh from a bath, and observe said cuddle/rocking behavior. NOW, one must bear in mind that my beloved is a dog tolerater (NOT a dog lover). The dog may get a pat on the head, but NEVER allowed in her lap. Yet, she would repeatedly exhibit the motherly extended rocking every time. Please test this theory under your own conditions and kindly collaborate (or disprove) my findings.
Jim Valtz
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.