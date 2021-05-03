To The Daily Sun,
I am not a Donald Trump supporter and my wife and I consider ourselves Independents, but concerning Trump’s actions to get us all vaccinated, he could take a very important step RIGHT NOW: make a public service announcement about the safety and importance of the vaccinations available to combat COVID-19. That single action, in my opinion, would drive millions to the clinics. I hope this step is on his near term agenda!
Adrian Curtis
Gilford
