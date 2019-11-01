To The Daily Sun,
Tuesday, Nov. 5 is city election day in Laconia. Polling stations in all six wards will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In addition to all of the city races to be decided, there are two “questions” on the bottom of the ballot that call for “yes” or “no” answers.
The first question asks voters if they want to allow the operation of sports book retail locations within the city.
The Legislature authorized up to 10 sports betting establishments to be located in the state but it is up to local communities, through a ballot vote, to decide if they wish to host such a business in their community. If a majority of voters here say “yes” it will not guarantee that one of these establishments will be located in Laconia but it is for certain it will not happen if voters say “no.” The City Council voted unanimously to put this measure before voters but did not recommend passage or defeat.
The second question refers to a state law (RSA31-95-b) that allows municipalities the option to forgo holding a public hearing in order to accept unanticipated funds (usually donations or small grants) of less than $10,000 once the budget for a given fiscal year has been adopted. Laconia has never adopted this option, so every time we receive a relatively small amount of money (even $5), we must go through the expense of advertising for and holding a public hearing at a City Council meeting. I can assure you that in the six years I have been mayor, I don't recall a single taxpayer rising up to offer testimony on the advisability of accepting such a donation. It is a waste of time and money.
If this proposition passes, the city manager will simply notify the council of the unanticipated revenue and place it on a council agenda. Everything will be out in the open and subject to an on-the-record vote but we first won’t need to hold a public hearing.
Receiving unanticipated donations/grants of $10,000 or more will still require that a public hearing be held prior to acceptance.
The city’s cap on property tax collection will not in any way be affected by this action. The cap applies only to funds that derive from the tax on land and buildings. There is no limit on revenue from other sources.
The City Council unanimously recommends the adoption of this initiative.
Edward J. Engler
Mayor of Laconia
