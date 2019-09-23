To The Daily Sun,
Mike Fitzpatrick, mid-October, he is walking to Florida to raise awareness for drug abuse. To show people that someone really cares for addicts. To show them that they are not alone. To inspire others to lead by example, to love others.
Addicts are people who deserve love and understanding, a way to be healed. No more overdoses.
Thank you.
Paula Sargent
Northfield
