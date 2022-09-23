Your vote is your opportunity to voice your opinion on the people who we elect to office. Yet it amazes me how many people just relied on a supposedly “bipartisan” PAC led by Democrats to tell them who to vote for in a Republican primary.
Talk about a wolf in sheep’s clothing, this is a PAC run by Democrats, and with members who own vacation homes in Belknap — indicating they live in neighboring heavily Democrat states. Think about this for a moment, relying on a group run by Democrats to tell you who to vote for in a Republican primary. That’s like asking communist China how we should run our country. And the fact that they encouraged left-leaning independents to vote in Republican races is even more of a red flag of their true intentions — to eliminate the true conservatives.
“But the extremists,” you say? Doing your own research will tell you who they are and the good and bad. However, this political PAC has used a charged situation to broadstroke a bunch of other candidates with solid Republican values and positions. Conkling was right — this was a hit job — and not just in Meredith.
In the age of the internet and cellphones, there is really no reason not to do your own research. If you don’t take the time yourself, what is now red (conservative) will soon become purple — just like the “extremist” signs littering our roadways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.