To The Daily Sun,
Concerning current events: The Wall. It's interesting that Democrats won't give Trump his $5 billion for the wall. Compromise is, you give me something I want and I give you something you want. Am I wrong or is that not what compromise is?
Now, President Trump is willing to give a path to citizenship for the dreamers, and with the exception of criminals he would probably accept a plan to naturalize all illegals now living in the U.S. But he recognizes that we need to stop the flow of illegal immigrants coming across our southern border. He sees the wall and an end to chain migration as important pieces in a solution to this problem. For decades now no one in our government has been willing to deal with this problem. They talk about it for sure, but they really haven't wanted to do anything about it or else they would have.
Now, without compromise, our country could not have been formed, as I've stated earlier — compromise is each side giving something that the other side wants. You should not compromise foundational principles which when not upheld lead to moral decay or the dissolution of your nation or both. Almost everything else should be on the table. I say almost because someone will probably think of an exception. The point is we have a president who wants to do something. We have Congress that hasn't done anything to solve this problem in over 30 years. Our president is willing to compromise. He is willing to sign legislation that helps those already here to citizenship. He will give that, for passage of legislation that funds a wall. He also wants to end chain migration. This would be a compromise by the definition.
Those who say that Trump is not willing to compromise; what they really want is for Trump to surrender. They think it makes themselves sound magnanimous and as though they are the peacemakers. In reality, they are just fudging with the language. It's instructive that Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer were unwilling to talk publicly with president Trump about this. Corruption always wants to hide. They would not look very good to the people if it was clearly shown that they are putting politics before the good of the American people. The mainstream media might not even be able to cover that up if they had that debate in public. Better to have that conversation in private.
It seems very similar to me, to the fight over slavery in the territories before the CivilWar. That fight was about the Democrat slave states holding power in the Congress. Likewise Democrats today see illegal aliens as potential Democrat voters, and a force to further hasten the breakdown of our culture, to aid in their globalist agenda. With the mainstream media covering for them, they won't show their hand until it's too late for the American people. They pretend it's about compassion. This is just a ruse.
Now there are those who say walls and even to have nation-states with boundaries is immoral. Science is amoral. Those looking to a philosophy based on science making that claim haven't a leg to stand on. If you say it is just philosophy based on reason, reason is amoral as well, unless you have a moral base to start with, and where does that come from. My Bible, that claims to be written by God through men, says: That after the judgment of the flood, men were one people. When He saw that their intent was to go their own way and not honor Him; He confused their language and scattered them abroad. So God is the author of what has come to be nation-states, so how is the concept of nation-states immoral?
As to walls. I suppose if your country it so oppressive that your people want to leave and you build a wall to keep them in as in a prison I suppose that is immoral. But if your country is of such that everybody wants to come into it; a wall that helps you choose who you want to let in and who you want to keep out makes sense, do not we do that with our own houses.
Now there is a unity among Christians no matter what nation we are from but Christ is our Lord and King. Yet until He comes in the clouds to claim His Church and then returns to make war with the beast and the kings of the earth, the only unity of the nations on earth will be a corrupt and oppressive government ultimately ruled by the devil and those who serve Him. Whether they know it or not those who seek a world without borders, this is what they will bring about.
John Demakowski
Franklin
