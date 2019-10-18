To The Daily Sun,
There are many great things about Laconia and our schools are right up there at the top of the list. I spent the better part of Thursday at Woodland Heights Elementary School helping with the carving of pumpkins for "Pumpkin Festival." Two of our grandsons are students there and I was invited to join them by one of their teachers, Ms. Tinkham. I was most impressed with the behavior of all the students and their willingness to help each other, to share the tools and ideas used in creating the finished jack-o-lanterns.
The entire school staff is a true team, dedicated to the growth and education of the young people that we have entrusted to them. Every adult employed in that building plays a part of helping the students to learn not just the academics but basic life skills as well. We all worked with them today, learning all types of things while carving their pumpkins. Math, spatial judgement, using hand tools and, that slow steady movement of the tools creates clean straight cuts when carving out the face of their pumpkin. It was clear in watching how everyone interacted, that there is true respect and appreciation for each other, from the youngest student to the most senior of the adults. The children knew the adults by name, regardless of what their roll at the school might be and felt safe, comfortable and secure. At Woodland Heights respect is a two way street between everyone, and thus the children were free to ask questions and seek out assistance from whom ever they were closest to.
Their were a number of family members there helping their student with carving the pumpkins. Also present were members of both the Fire and Police Departments. These adults, some of them parents themselves, frequent the schools thus getting to know the students. They are able to develop mutual trust and respect for each other and to answer questions about their jobs and conveying messages of positivity. Principal Johnson, it truly takes a village to raise our children in todays world and you, sir, are leading a great team that are helping to educate and grow our young people. Thanks for allowing family members to be active participants in todays activities.
(I must confess that we might be just a tad biased as two of our granddaughters and both of our sons also attended Woodland Heights Elementary School.)
Ed Darling
Laconia
