To The Daily Sun,
The Democratic Party needs to change its name to the SOCIALIST party. It’s focus today isn’t on democracy — t’s on SOCIALISM. SOCIALISM, where GOVERNENT runs everything. Where the population are seen as nothing more than a vast heard of fenced-in sheep to be fed, sheered and eventually slaughtered at governments will. All as life’s necessities are rationed from measuring cups, in minimal portions by officials in green, uniforms as Americans consume themselves gawking at their neighbor to assure they didn’t get a larger portion of GRUEL, a more plump mattress of hay or the best sleeping spot in the cave.
Socialism blindly, murders creativity. All as it stifles success, and condemns achievement. Look no further than the pilloried wealthy. It’s where government, mandated allotment replaces MERIT using the “cover” of equality and diversity. The identical DISEASE now turning admission departments at the best universities in America into slimy, farcical, bribed, con games.
Under the new SOCIALIST PARTY, America becomes the new Russia, where GOVERNMENT welfare teats, state welfare teats, and municipal welfare teats, all replace the will to work and the need to work. America becomes recognized as a nation of teat suckers rather than a dedicated, highly skilled country of disciplined ,thinking, workers providing for themselves and their country at the same time.
Socialism is the device that assures the equal sharing of MISERY rather the uneven sharing of PROPETY. Uneven, because the application of work ethic and work effort is so varied. A democratically inspired, holier than though, SOCIALIST, sense of entitlement already replaces INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBILITY to provide for one's own welfare and that of their family. That was the bedrock thinking that propelled America to the top for 250 years. Now, why work when whatever you need government will supply free or subsidize it to obscure it’s real value and worth.
If price CONTROLS and FREE are the SOLUTION to one or two products or services like health care and education, it has to be the SOLUTION to everything that is expensive. Right? Why not a FREE house and a FREE car. They are very expensive. The new Socialist Party (Sanders, Biden, Warren), it seems, is saving those ENTITLEMENT FREE BEES, hoping to BUY the 2024 election with those. FREE lakeside cottages coming in 2028! If more entitlements are FREE, is the SOCIALIST, MIRACLE drug, the new Democrats scream it is, then I say let that socialist magic elixir fix everything. I demand a new FREE house and FREE car right now. How about you?
Tony Boutin
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.