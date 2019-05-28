To The Daily Sun,
Some years ago, soon after the Colonial Theater Building changed hands, I noticed the paint had been scraped around the upper windows. I was hoping this indicated painting to follow. Since that time, all efforts have been toward the interior of the building.
Would it help if an effort toward the exterior was forthcoming? A simple paint job would go a long way toward a sign of progress. Driving by, you have a sense of the same forlorn-looking site that has existed for years. Perhaps even volunteer labor might be available. Worth a try!
Carolyn Clark Sanborn
Laconia
