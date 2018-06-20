To The Daily Sun,
I would like to make a quick correction to my last letter. Due to a typing error, I said 21/7 coverage. It is 24/7 coverage. Misinformation is harmful and dangerous.
That said, the letter from a retired Laconia fireman made a huge error when he brought up the staffing schedule of the Brewster proposal.
The primary vehicle and staffing is as follows (directly from the proposal): They will have TWO brand new Class 1 ambulances available 24/7 365 days. They will be staffed at all times with one(1) paramedic and one (1) advanced EMT. There will also be a field supervisor intercept vehicle staffed with one (1) paramedic.
They will maintain one (1) backup Class 1 ambulance staffed with one (1) paramedic and one (1) advanced EMT at all times.
These are the facts.
One thing regarding cost saving is the wear and tear on the fire trucks that are used to go out on medical calls. These trucks cost hundreds of thousands of dollars and if they are going out on 70 percent of calls that are medical, the life of these trucks is shortened far more than anticipated.
There is a lot of work the Fire Department has to do and they do it well, but as the chief pointed out many times, they don’t have all the time they need for some of these duties like inspections of homes, and violations of codes, etc. Freeing up time will make it possible for them to do more.
A lot of this back and forth could have been avoided if the public had been informed and the facts were out there so that the false information didn’t get out and put fear into the public.
Brenda Baer
Laconia
