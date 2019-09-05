To The Daily Sun,
It was absolutely fantastic to read the “Go Baby Go!” article and to see all those beautiful kids on the front cover of your paper! Thank you for sharing something that is so positive amongst all the negatives we live with today.
I had the pleasure of serving some of those amazing students last year at Gilford High School as their lunch lady. I enjoyed every minute of it. Parents: they were perfect ladies and gentlemen, so hats off to you as well. Excellent job!
I’m over in the middle school now. It’s only been a few days and already I’m loving the smiles and adorable faces that look over my counter at lunch time. I see plenty of potential for our future in this world and for our wonderful town of Gilford.
Denise C. Burke
Gilford
