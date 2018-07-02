To The Daily Sun,
Greetings friends of knowledge and reason, We are in a position to reflect on the State of N.H. spending +/- $2.6 million on a pedestrian crosswalk in Meredith that will never alleviate traffic congestion, create chaos with visitors, and frustrate residents who know there were plans presented which would provide a more viable solution to traffic problems in Meredith.
The State of N.H, in its arrogant wisdom, decided to force a pedestrian walkway instead of a rotary at Routes 3 and 25, which would have been a greater disaster to traffic flow. In 2016, options for a pedestrian overpass were sent to N.H. DOT, Meredith Selectmen, and Planning Board. They were based on a single overpass, located a little farther north of the current pedestrian walkway, that would require pedestrian traffic to use the overpass rather than stopping traffic to allow visitors to cross to the docks. The design would have been a tasteful New England style covered bridge, ramped to provide handicap access, and take up no more space than the current reconfiguration of the now existing walkway.
If the city of Chicago is capable of spanning multiple lanes of Lake Shore Drive to provide access to lake front beaches in Lincoln Park, surely N.H. has the brain trust to accomplish the same for Meredith. NOT!
I’m not certain who profited from the current design, but surely someone or some organization has. Sadly, the visitors and residents of Meredith will continue to have endure the insane traffic congestion each and every tourist season. Thanks N.H. DOT!
Dr. Arthur S. Ellis
Meredith
