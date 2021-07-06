To The Daily Sun,
We are writing this letter to send a message to Belknap County Commissioners regarding the Belknap County Nursing Home. We have problems:
#1 Lack of employees coming to us.
#2 Wages – money.
#2 is the reason for #1. We have a shortage of employees because commissioners refuse to pay. Other homes offer more money, $23 per hour, while ours offers just $12.76. This is shameful. We would recommend $30 an hour, plus schooling/education. Sounds high, doesn’t it? But it will pay off.
We invite commissioners to come in and talk to us to see what we’re talking about.
Anita Landry
Ted Shastany
Belknap County Resident Council officers
