To The Daily Sun,
Recently, I was thinking of the famous quotation attributed (I believe) to P.T. Barnum — "There's a sucker born every minute" — in relation to Donald Trump, when, by chance, I came across a review of a new biography of Barnum, which the author means to apply to Trump.
The review ends with another quotation from Barnum: "The public appears disposed to be amused even when they are conscious of being deceived." Well, con man that he was, Barnum was at least honest enough to imply that he was knowingly one, and that the public was being deceived — neither of which Trump admits.
I also did a little arithmetic to estimate how many suckers — born at the rate of one every minute — might have gotten Trump elected; the number 60 X 24 X 365 X 25 (years a generation) X a couple of generations = Trump's 2016 election. (Well, sort of!)
It remains to be seen if Trump can pull it off again next year.
Richard B. Davis
Thornton
