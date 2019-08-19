To The Daily Sun,
Russ Wiles doesn't appreciate cognitive scientist's findings that the number one driver of climate science denial is free-market, anti-regulation beliefs. Number two was conspiracy theories. I researched his list of alleged "experts'" he recommended, checked their qualifications, and followed the money. I found one climatologist, one other possible, a lot of unqualified "fake experts," and tons of money. Heartland Institute was everywhere.
John Bastardi is a meteorologist, not a climatologist. A carpenter is not a mason; a computer programmer is not a computer scientist, and a nurse's aid is not an MD. A Fox pundit, Bastardi is with WeatherBELL Analytics and the right-wing, free-market, anti-regulation, science-denying Heartland Institute. Heartland has received millions from corporate giants to undermine climate science: Big Energy, Big Agri, Big Pharma, Big Tobacco, Beer and Liquor, et al. Heartland donors include right-wing foundations such as the John M. Olin Foundation, the Bradley Foundation, the Scaife Foundation, the Mercer Family Foundation. The Mercers funded climate deniers $5.8M in 2017 alone. Mercer funded Heartland $800,000 in 2016. A million in 2008.
Richard Lindzen is a professor of meteorology and an atmospheric scientist. He is with Heartland. His doctorate is in applied mathematics, not climate science. He is a senior fellow at the free-market think tank, CATO. Lindzen used to get paid $2,500 a day consulting for oil and coal interests. Testifying before the Senate, he was paid by Western Fuels and underwritten by OPEC. He was caught hiding his funding from Peabody Energy.
Anthony Watts of the WattsUp Blog was a weatherman with an AMS Seal of Approval and has no AMS certificate or meteorologist degree. Pitiful. He is now a senior fellow at the Heartland Institute. Previously, he was a paid speaker at Heartland climate conferences. In 2011 he received $88,000 from Heartland for his internet project to undermine climate scientists.
Fred Ward is a meteorologist who rejects the conclusions of the American Meteorological Society and Chris Schoneveld is a retired exploration geophysicist. Roy Spencer is a university research scientist and has worked with NASA. Spencer is also with Heartland and is on the board at the right-wing think tank George C. Marshall Institute which stresses the dangers of government regulation. The Marshall Institute is funded by the Bradley Foundation, which directs its grants to right-wing think tanks like Heartland.
Patrick Moore has degrees in ecology and forest biology, not climate science. He has worked with mining, logging, and nuclear industries. He is a policy advisor at the Heartland Institute.
Madhav L. Khandekar is a meteorologist with degrees in math and physics and is with Heartland. Khandekar supports the extreme free-market Austrian economics and the social policies of Ayn Rand. Richard A. Keen is also a regular speaker for Heartland and is closely connected to the right-wing Mercer Family Foundation. He is a meteorologist and specializes in volcanic aerosols. He has never claimed any training as a climatologist. Jon P. Kahler is a retired meteorologist. Kahler is associated with the libertarian Competitive Enterprise Institute and the right-wing Freedom Foundation.
Hans Jelbring is a Swedish Climatologist at Stockholm University. He is the only true climatologist on Russ's list and is part of the 3 percent that disagree with the 97 percent consensus. He is on the advisory board of the European Institute for Climate and Energy which is Europe's version of the Heartland Institute. Viv Forbes has a degree in applied science geology. He is a soil scientist and geologist. A fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, Forbes has worked closely with the coal industry, even becoming general manager of Rocklands Richfield.
David Dilley is a meteorologist. He runs Global Weather Oscillations and was a forecaster with NOAA and the National Weather Service. Joseph S. D'Aleo is now with the Heartland Institute. In 2008, he predicted the Earth was entering global cooling! D'Aleo thinks God won't let climate change harm the Earth. E. Calvin Beisner preaches a Biblical world view. He, too, thinks God won't let anything bad happen to Earth.
Those are Russ Wiles' climate experts.
James Veverka
Tilton
