To The Daily Sun,
I would like to extend a warm thank-you to the LRGH Emergency Department for the outstanding care they gave me after my fall a few weeks ago. From the moment I entered the department the registration process was completed by a caring and understanding Health Unit Coordinator and then extending to my wonderful RN Chris, my Physician Dr. Wihbey, and not to forgot how gentle and caring the X-ray tech treated me. (I wish I could remember her name, as she was so kind.) The whole process left me thankful having a hospital so close to home as well as a being cared for by a professional group of people.
I would also like to thank Ashley the Resource RN on duty that morning, that ice bag was so good, but your kind words meant so much. I would also like to give my appreciation to Diana Main RN for being so understanding and the hardworking, dedicated staff of the Senior Services Department who are covering my shifts while I recover.
I am not only a member of the public that utilize the services of LRGH but I am also a proud employee of the organization. Thank you LRGH for all you.
Jennifer Baker
Gilmanton
