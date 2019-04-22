To The Daily Sun,
After reading this week’s opinion section, I was struck by the nasty and negative comments about the people who live in New Hampshire.
I would say to those writers what I would say to those who find so much fault with our country: There are at least 93 other countries and over 49 other states and U.S. territories where you might be happier. Please feel free to move.
I was born and raised here and, while New Hampshirites might have a few unique characteristics, I doubt they sink to the level you appear to have of us.
Althea Dunscombe
Center Harbor
