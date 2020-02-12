To The Daily Sun,
It’s been a while since my last letter. My apologies to both of my fans.
Ms. Larson, you have twice stated that Rep. Sylvia inadvisedly “took the 5th” at his trial. Were you there to observe that or is that just speculation? Thanks again for the lunch.
Regarding the paving at the Gunstock Resort, where would people get the idea that the taxpayers all over the state would willingly spend their money on a job in Belknap County? Shouldn’t that be a local and/or County expense? (And, of course, the old question: Why hasn’t Gunstock been privatized?)
Mr. Joseph stated that “the Impeachment process [has been] a sham. He is correct. It should never have been started. President Trump may (or may not) have asked the Ukrainian president to investigate corruption. Mr. Zelensky said that he didn’t. I guess that that doesn’t count. What does Mr. Joseph think about Mr. Obama’s overt message in 2012 to Mr. Putin via Mr. Medvedev that Obama would have more flexibility [regarding missiles] after his [re-]election?
Mr. Joesph also states that “Trump’s governing style is that of a dictator”. Since people who say things like that are not being taken to prison, labor camps, or being executed, I’m thinking that said view does not reflect reality.
Back to Ms. Larson and her support of some sort of recreational facility to be created in Alton. She believes, like so many, that the government can plan better than the free marketplace. Approximately how many of the 5,200 Alton residents (and potential residents) would she expect to use such a facility? (Note Laconia’s floundering Colonial Theater project to see tax dollars being wasted.)
Mr. Taylor, whose voting record suggests a Republican in Name Only, decries that the Senate didn’t hear from Advisor Bolton. As I understand it, the House is the venue for witnesses, not the Senate. He also asks about Mr. Obama hypothetically prohibiting staff from testifying. Well, the answer already exists! When BATF facilitated the illegal purchase and transportation of thousands of firearms to Mexico (called Fast and Furious —not the movie), Mr. Obama enveloped AG Holder in executive privilege to prevent Holder from giving testimony.
Mr. Caldwell applauding artists who made sculptures mocking Mr. Trump reminded me of how the right to free speech only seems to go in one direction. Does anyone remember Perry Beam, a rodeo clown who, in 2013, wore a mask that looked like then-President Obama? That was deemed “disrespectful” and he was banned from rodeos for life. Not so funny, eh?
The last item is regarding rural hospitals and the Not-So-Affordable Care Act that was railroaded through the legislature. The ACA was an amazing government program that would ensure medical insurance for every American and that people could keep their plans and doctor. How’s that working out? (I’m glad that I have coverage for pregnancy care!) As Rep Sylvia noted: The free marketplace should be allowed to work.
Rick Notkin
Gilford
