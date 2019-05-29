To The Daily Sun,
“What’s Right and What’s Wrong” — Edson gets 22 1/2 plus years for hitting a former Belmont police officer — now sheriff — when there was no probable cause for Edson’s stop and Edson’s escape didn’t line up with the RSA. But a woman gets 6 1/2 yrs for killing a little girl and seriously injuring another. Be a Laconia police recruit and threaten to shoot and kill others and get no time at all. The system is corrupt and people like Edson who will never get a fair hearing due to the system being discriminating and biased, finding a good attorney who’s not afraid to stand up to judges and prosecutors and fight for Edson’s rights will be hard to find, but if there’s a will, there’s a way, and we will find it with the help from others and Jesus Christ.
Selina Hilliard
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.