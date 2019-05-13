To The Daily Sun,
“It’s the out pour of emotion toward this building that I hope will save it,” Jane Whitehead said about the closure and eventual demolition of St. Joseph’s church.
Emotions can’t save buildings; money can. The closure is a sorrowful event for many. I have been going to this church my whole life, my parents were married there, I have received four of the Seven sacred sacraments there. This church holds a special place in my heart, as a practicing Catholic, and as a person.
My father was the capital campaign director for this parish and as I watched him struggle to raise the $2 million necessary to repair the churches, it became more and more apparent to me that it was not financially possible for the parish to retain both campuses. It also became blatantly obvious to me that though parishioners and non-Catholics alike are willing to open their mouths and attack the Church that no one is willing to open their wallets and help preserve this beautiful building that Irish immigrants toiled over.
Whitehead also accused the parish leaders of choosing French over Irish, saying, “This is a slap in the face of those people who gave so much for their devotion. And then it’s the Irish, too; it’s prioritizing the French over the Irish, it has ethnic echoes to it.” Which is simply not true. The French and Irish heritages of the churches are not even a factor in the decision of which church to close; it’s about resources, as this whole predicament is. Shame on you for pulling the race card!
The reality is Sacred Heart campus is larger, with more buildings in which to manage parish activities.
“She said it offends her that the current church leadership could order its destruction.” I am hard pressed, Mrs.Whitehead, to understand how you could be offended, as you are not a member of the parish. I am not offended that the church must close. I am upset that people do not understand that it had to come to this.
I have seen many people leave the church after being asked to donate to the capital campaign or even give any money at all on a regular Sunday. What other choice does a church have but to ask for money from parishioners? Churches only sustain themselves with donations and fundraisers, as they don’t sell anything. With fewer weekly parishioners attending masses and donating similar dollars a decade maybe two decades ago, it is unrealistic to think that this could sustain two churches. Many costs have risen. Believe me, this is not an attack on faithful Catholics; this is about fiscal responsibilities and the noise from the outside.
Mr. Cushing also presses for other uses of the Church when he said, “We would advocate that we pump the brakes and explore alternative solutions, because demolition is forever.” I agree, Mr. Cushing, that the demolition is a huge loss. The parish also agrees with you. However the Church could not find a suitable utilization for the building that would be useful to the buyers.
We cannot forget about the sanctity of churches and what they stand for. We cannot allow the use of a former church to contain anything that defies the teachings of the church. I also recognize, Mr. Cushing, that the church is a part of the culture of the City of Laconia and is representative of “Old Laconia,” a pleasant, charming city. However, a Church cannot stay open based on culture.
In short, the demolition is the best thing that can be done for the church.
Lauren Sikoski, Practicing Catholic, Weekly parishioner, Altar Server and Concerned Citizen.
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.