To The Daily Sun,
Okay, MASK BULLIES — yes you ARE Bullies, and you know who you are — it’s time for you to take a step back, take a deep breath and repeat your mantra “We are all in this together.” Do you even believe that? REALLY Believe it? If yes, then it is high time you start ACTING like you believe it — basically acting like decent human beings.
When you see someone who is not wearing a mask, just leave them alone! You have no right to harangue, belittle verbally or psychologically abuse them. You have no right to get others to join you to gang up on them and intimidate them, nor do you have any right to assault them with you shopping cart, or move your mask to spit on them (THAT should be charged as attempted murder!) or mace them — yeah, that happened (https://tinyurl.com/yyx8br6r) — and it is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE! Kin having a picnic — no server at risk — are you for real?
If you are running such a high level of ENEMEDIA-induced fear that you feel you need to assault others, you need to keep within your own yard and GO nowhere in public for any reason: You are a dangerous public menace! Take responsibility for yourself (and your under-age kin) — only where masking is concerned!
Not all disabilities are visually obvious. It is NOT your place — nor mine — to decide whether or not someone else should wear a mask! You have no freakin’ clue WHAT DISABILITY they may have that precludes wearing a mask. You might want to review the Americans With Disabilities Act and know your rights — as this young man on a flight exercised (https://tinyurl.com/y6lbwg9h). Yeah, watch the entire video by the person traveling; turns out the couple having a meltdown didn’t really care about the mask. If they did, they would have gotten off the plane and rescheduled their flight as the captain said would be accommodated. The second law he leaned heavily on is the HIPPA law; it is nobody’s business but yours, what your medical condition is, and you do NOT have to answer that question. If you don’t know your rights, you don’t have any — and more importantly, do not lie about having a medical condition as an excuse not to mask.
On wearing masks – the New England Journal of Medicine is considered to be a reliable, honorable peer review. Read this article; Universal Masking in Hospitals in the Covid-19 Era, List of authors: Michael Klompas, M.D., M.P.H., Charles A. Morris, M.D., M.P.H., Julia Sinclair, M.B.A., Madelyn Pearson, D.N.P., R.N., and Erica S. Shenoy, M.D., Ph.D. and here is the link (https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2006372). Read all of the reference material, also. Now, go back and read the second paragraph out loud so you comprehend what you just read. Not doing your due diligence will tell on you in responses.
Riddle me this: why should anybody else be required to kowtow to YOUR anxiety?
A.C.R. Piper
Plymouth
