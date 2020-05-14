To The Daily Sun,
For crying out loud! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH ALREADY! Haters gonna hate. Now HATERS are FEARMONGERING, as the Wuhan Flu shutdown shows us!
So, a dad with unruly kids in your local store isn’t from your community? Think again! He and his wife are both laid off as “nonessential”. Schools were closed. People who never wanted to be teachers are trying to teach (hand-in-hand with teachers from the schools). MENTAL HEALTH BREAK! Dad takes the kids to get them out of the house and decides to be useful and get the groceries to help mom deal with a meltdown. Oh yeah, they’re from your community — you’ve just never seen HIM doing the shopping.
Every person not wearing a mask has to be from out-of-state? Idiocy abounds! Many N.H. residents took the time to research CORVID19 and compare it to past major flu outbreaks. They’ve increased washing their hands, but see absolutely no reason to wear masks. We did not do that during SARS, AVIAN, or SWINE flus?
AGAIN with “all the out-of-state license plates”? GIVE IT A BREAK! In my area, a Soul with a Vermont license plate: owner took a leave of absence (and later set up to work remotely) to take care of a family member dealing with cancer treatments. HE BELONGS HERE! Many of the cars with out-of-states plates are people who have SUMMER HOMES. May be seasonal, but HOME is HOME!
President Trump announced a national emergency and seasonal residents started coming to THEIR HOMES on weekends. Soon they will be here for the summer, as usual. A fender-bender resulted in your car being stuck at the body shop (or worse, being totaled). Did your insurance provide you with a rental? What is the license plate on that? Should YOU then be accused of being from out-of-state? Ninety nine percent of rental cars in N.H. have Mass. plates because they are registered through their home office address.
These are just a few possibilities. It is time to stop pointing your accusing finger at folks, while ignoring the three you pointing at yourself. If you are too paranoid to deal with REALITY, then just do as you are told: STAY HOME. Contact a willing friend to help you and hand off your shopping list. Arrange with your pharmacy for someone you trust to pick meds up for you. Give YOURSELF a break. You’ll improve your health when you stop looking for things to hyperventilate and scream “the sky is falling” about. Do remember, we ARE all in this together. A little patience and understanding goes a lot farther in bettering the situation than your hate and fearmongering does.
A.C.R. Piper
Plymouth
