To The Daily Sun,
In response to a letter published on July 12, 2019, why is the world chasing its tail at 80 plus mph.
As I sat on my porch enjoying a nice New England day and reading the Daily Sun, I came across Claire’s letter regarding her experience on Route 93 and it brought a smile, then a belly laugh to me. Don’t get me wrong, as I’m not disagreeing with her that Route 93 is a modern Wild West show and sometimes it can be a little terrifying. But with our very high-pace world with everyone under job/family stress, plus with everything we order and buy needing to be delivered overnight, I would say Route 93 is proving President Eisenhower was right when he signed the Federal-Aid Highway Act in 1956. Here is what a fellow boomer would suggest:
As we boomers are mostly retired and have time on your next trip, take one of our secondary roads to your destination. Stop and shop or have lunch in a locally owned establishment. On these roads, top speed is no greater than 45 mph. Heck, there is even a StarBucks on Route 3 in Tilton that have a reserved parking slot for your BMW.
Last, I agree with Claire, we all need to slow down, so let’s start this new trend.
Patrick Golden
Loudon
